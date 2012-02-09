UPDATE 2-Publicis cautious on 2012

* Says Olympics, US vote boost may be muted by economy

* 2011 organic growth 5.7 pct, op margin 16 pct

* Dividend stable at 0.70 euros per share

* CEO says aims for stable op margin in 2012

* Shares up 0.24 pct in line with sector

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Feb 9 Advertising agency Publicis said carmakers and banks were trimming marketing budgets and other clients delaying spending decisions, undermining the boost the sector expected from politics and sports this year.

Speaking after Publicis posted full-year results ahead of forecasts, Chief Executive Maurice Levy said January ad sales were good, but it was too soon to tell how overall demand would shape up.

The company does not expect margins to improve this year and kept its dividend unchanged.

The picture varies by sector and region with companies in highly competitive markets such as mobile phones and technology spending heavily to woo consumers, while European companies take a more wait-and-see attitude.

"The year will be marked by uncertainty," said Levy.

Levy said the expected ad spending boost from a trio of upcoming events - the summer Olympics, European football championships and the U.S. presidential election - was likely to be muted by concerns elsewhere about global growth.

"Given that it is a so-called quadrennial year with all these events, the advertising sector should be having a really big year," he said. "Instead we'll probably end up with a good year."

Publicis is taking a cautious stance as a result of the uncertainty: it has frozen hiring and predicted that its operating margins would be flat this year, compared with increases in recent years.

It also declined to increase its dividend, keeping it stable at 0.70 euros per share even after it posted its strongest year ever in terms of profits and cash flow and topped industry tables for new business wins.

The stance contrasts with Publicis' rival WPP, which has pledged to increase its dividend payout in line with earnings growth.

Publicis is the first major ad group to publish results in a sector whose performance is largely linked to the economic cycle. Investors have been wary of the sector recently for fear that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and persistent unemployment in the United States and elsewhere would slow consumer spending.

The International Monetary Fund chopped its estimate for 2012 global growth to 3.3 percent from 4 percent just three months ago and warned it could drop as low as 1.3 percent if Europe lets the crisis fester for much longer.

Publicis said it would grow faster than the overall market this year, helped by its strong presence in digital ads and emerging markets.

Market research group Zenith Optimedia, which is a unit of Publicis, has forecast 4.7 percent growth for the ad sector this year, up from 3.5 percent in 2011.

Some investors have voiced concern that these targets are too ambitious given the volatility hanging over the world economy.

But industry executives are not giving up yet. Havas CEO David Jones recently told Reuters that corporate executives he met with at the Davos conference were more upbeat than the gloomy economic forecasters and that the year could turn out better than many think.

NO MEGA-DEALS

Publicis, which is the world's biggest ad group by revenue and competes with WPP and Omnicom, posted full-year organic growth of 5.7 percent on annual revenue of 5.82 billion euros ($7.7 billion).

Analysts had expected annual revenue of 5.77 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Publicis slightly improved its 2011 operating margin to 16.0 percent from 15.8 percent a year earlier, largely by increasing revenue and limiting restructuring costs. Net profit was up 14 percent to 600 million euro.

Shares in Publicis were up 0.24 percent at 1253 GMT, in line with the European media index, and the French blue-chip index was up 1.07 percent.

Conor O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Capital Markets, called the results "solid" but said some investors would be disappointed the company was flagging flat margins for 2012.

"I'm also surprised that they didn't increase the dividend given the earnings growth and the fact they don't have much debt," said O'Shea. "It takes the gloss off the numbers and makes you wonder what is behind that: are they thinking of more acquisitions or are they not as confident as they let on?"

Levy downplayed the likelihood of large-scale deal-making this year, but said Publicis would still do targeted acquisitions in digital ads and emerging markets.

"I don't think we'll see consolidation among the top ad agencies this year; there is no reason for it," he said.

Levy also said he wanted to maintain financial flexibility since Publicis might have to buy back the shares of its biggest shareholder, Japan's Dentsu.

The Japanese group, which owns about 11 percent of Publicis, has a window starting in July 2012 during which it can sell some or all of the stake it owns or hold onto it.

Publicis has said that it would buy back and cancel the Japanese company's shares, which are worth about 850 million euros at current valuations.

"We're waiting for their position," he said. "I think they will make a decision in the first half of the year."