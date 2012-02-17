Publicis buys back shares from Dentsu, ends alliance

PARIS Feb 17 French advertising group Publicis said on Friday it had bought a block of 18 million of its own shares from Japanese partner Dentsu for 644.4 million euros, or 35.80 euros per share.

The buy-back, which involved a discount of 13.35 percent from Publicis's closing share price on February 16, will have a positive effect on diluted earnings per share of around 6 percent in 2012 and 7 percent on a full year, the statement said.

The buy-back resulted in termination of the shareholders` agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement that Dentsu and Publicis entered into in 2003. The friendly relationship and collaboration between the two groups will however continue.