版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 29日 星期一 21:15 BJT

Omnicom CEO sees no major disposals in merger

PARIS, July 29 Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren said he did not expect the combined Publicis Omnicom Group to have to make major disposals as part of their merger.

"No significant divestitures" are planned, Wren said on a conference call on Monday.

Asked about mergers normally resulting in the loss of 8-10 percent of combined revenue due to client conflicts, Wren said: "We're not unrealistic about this, but if we have losses it'd probably be closer to 1 percent than what you suggested."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐