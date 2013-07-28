版本:
Publicis, Omnicom confident will get regulatory approval

PARIS, July 28 Publicis and Omnicom expect to be able to win regulatory approval for their merger, the chief executives of the two companies told a news conference on Sunday.

"We are not expecting anything that would prevent us from going forward," Omnicom head John Wren said, adding that they needed clearance in 41-46 countries.

"We are confident that we will get regulatory approvals," Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy added.
