2013年 12月 3日

Publicis doesn't see significant Q4 ad market improvement

PARIS Dec 3 Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy does not expect a significant improvement in the French advertising market in the fourth quarter, he said at a conference on Tuesday.

"We sense that the market is weak, a little depressed," he said, adding that the situation was not much better in Europe.

"Everything south of Belgium is going badly," the CEO said, citing double-digit percentage decreases in ad spending in Italy and Spain.

Levy added that he hoped the European Union would give the green light for Publicis' $35.1 billion merger with U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group in early January.
