Publicis doesn't see significant Q4 ad market improvement

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
PARIS Dec 3 Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy does not expect a significant improvement in the French advertising market in the fourth quarter, he said at a conference on Tuesday.
"We sense that the market is weak, a little depressed," he said, adding that the situation was not much better in Europe.
"Everything south of Belgium is going badly," the CEO said, citing double-digit percentage decreases in ad spending in Italy and Spain.
Levy added that he hoped the European Union would give the green light for Publicis' $35.1 billion merger with U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group in early January.
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.