UPDATE 2-Publicis posts weak Q4 on emerging markets

* Q4 organic growth 0.7 pct as China, Europe drag
* 2013 organic growth 2.6 pct misses consensus 3 pct
* Improved margins in 2013, aims for more this year
* Predicts rebound to 4 pct organic growth in 2014
* Omnicom merger on track to close by end H1
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Feb 13 Advertising agency Publicis
fell short of its annual growth target after a
slowdown in emerging markets such as China and India caused the
fourth quarter to end with a whimper.
Publicis, which is working to complete a $35 billion merger
with U.S. rival Omnicom to create the world's biggest ad
group, said the weakness was temporary and predicted a rebound
to 4 percent organic sales growth in 2014.
Publicis also said on Thursday that it aimed to keep
improving its operating profit margin this year, which rose to
16.5 percent from 16.1 percent in 2013 despite the
"disappointment" on growth.
"This is not a reversal of the market," said Chief Executive
Maurice Levy.
"Based on what we have seen since the beginning of the year,
we think this is just a blip. It does not call into question our
growth plan for this year."
Shares were up 1.6 percent to 66.89 euros at 8:28GMT, while
the European media index fell 0.25 percent.
"Publicis shares remain robust as investors look through
weaker operating momentum towards the potential for cash returns
from the Omnicom deal," wrote UBS analyst Tamsin Garrity.
The Paris-based agency posted organic sales growth of 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter to 1.93 billion euros ($2.6
billion). It did markedly worse than its soon-to-be partner
Omnicom, which saw 4.2 percent organic growth, helped by
strong demand in Latin America and Asia.
Levy said the weakness stemmed from stagnating demand in
Europe and a dip in activity in emerging markets.
In China, where Publicis works for many luxury companies,
sales were hit by a government clampdown on gift-giving to
public officials that has hurt purveyors of high-end spirits and
luxury goods. India slowed, too, ahead of national elections.
Full-year organic growth stood at 2.6 percent for revenue of
6.95 billion euros. Analysts were expecting 3 percent organic
growth, according to investment bank UBS.
Operating profit grew nearly 7.8 percent to 1.15 billion
euros, while net profit rose 11.5 percent to 816 million.
Publicis, which also competes with WPP Plc and
Interpublic Group, said it would pay a dividend of 1.10
euros per share for 2013, up 22 percent from a year earlier.
Publicis shares closed down 2.7 percent at 65.74 euros on
Wednesday ahead of the results, giving it a market
capitalisation of 14 billion euros.
Levy said the merger with Omnicom was on track to close by
the end of the first half of the year, and that the two sides
had obtained 14 out of the 15 required national regulatory
approvals, with only China outstanding.
"Everything is going fine, although it is taking a bit more
time than expected," he said.