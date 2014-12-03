Publicis boss on the spot at investor day

* Levy to talk strategy at investor day on Thursday
* Company has underperformed industry peers
* Failed merger brings back CEO succession issue
* Publicis Worldwide head Sadoun seen current favorite
* $3.7 bln Sapient acquisition gets mixed response
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Dec 3 Eighteen months after celebrating a
corporate marriage with U.S.-based Omnicom that was to
dominate the world of advertising, Publicis and its
boss Maurice Levy are single again, and face some awkward
questions.
Chairman and chief executive Levy on Thursday faces
investors worried that clients are deserting the French group
and disappointed by a performance that lags the sector. (bit.ly/1yeEhpJ)
The $35 billion Omnicom-Publicis pairing would have
overtaken WPP as the world's biggest advertising
company. It fell apart over leadership conflicts and delays to
tax and antitrust approvals.
Investors want to see the rebound Levy has promised.
"The only credible response will be a return to organic
growth in 2015. That will need to be visible in the figures. The
most important thing is to stem client losses, at Razorfish in
particular," said Conor O'Shea of analyst Kepler Cheuvreux.
Razorfish is Publicis' digital advertising arm making ads
targeted at the Internet, which is the industry's growth area.
But online giants like Google are moving to cut agencies out
and capture ad spending directly, hitting players like
Razorfish, which has lost business from clients including
Motorola and Blackberry.
Levy has blamed his company's problems in part on an
over-enthusiastic focus on the merger, but Publicis' organic
growth was just 1 percent in the third quarter of 2014, while
ex-merger partner Omnicom managed 6.5 percent.
At the investor day on Thursday, investors expect an update
on profitability targets set out in September and also on the
company's performance in emerging markets.
They also want clarity on a cash handout they have been
hoping for now that funds have been spent on U.S. digital
specialist Sapient, which Levy bought last month for
$3.7 billion in a bid to kickstart a recovery.
The deal has received a mixed response.
"We would have preferred Publicis resolve its operational
difficulties first," said Exane BNP Paribas in a research note.
For 72 year-old Levy, who has been at the helm for 30 years, the
thorny subject of his succession was something the Omnicom deal
was supposed to solve.
Arthur Sadoun, head of one of its main divisions Publicis
Worldwide, is seen as the current favorite, but Levy - who is
due to go in 2017 - has a reputation for outmanoeuvring rivals.
Chief operating officer Jean-Yves Naouri left in a September
shake-up.
"Maurice Levy has been organising his non-succession for
years," said one industry source.
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Andrew
Callus; editing by Geert De Clercq)