版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 29日 星期一 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Publicis shares resume trading up 5 pct after Omnicom deal

PARIS, July 29 PUBLICIS : * Shares resume trading up 5 percent after Omnicom deal
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐