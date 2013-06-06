UPDATE 2-Public Mobile calls for consolidation of telecom startups

By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 6 Canadian telecom startup Public
Mobile, which has been bought by venture capital firm Thomvest
and private equity firm Cartesian Capital, said on Thursday it
sees a need for consolidation among new entrants in a sector
dominated by industry behemoths.
The need to combine Wind, Public Mobile and Mobilicity - the
three main struggling industry startups - is pressing, said Alek
Krstajic, the chief executive of Public Mobile, but he stressed
that he does not necessarily see his company as an acquirer, or
the one taking a lead role in the consolidation process.
"We see ourselves having a place in consolidation, it's not
clear who the consolidator is yet," said Krstajic in an
interview shortly after his company announced its new ownership.
"The consolidator will be one who brings the money."
Wind Mobile, Public Mobile and Mobilicity acquired wireless
spectrum - bandwidth used for phone calls and data transmission
- during an auction in 2008. While these companies have helped
lower wireless phone bills for many Canadian consumers, they
have struggled to turn a profit, forcing them to seek new
financing and explore alternatives.
The Canadian government, which wants to boost competition in
the sector, hopes investors - other than industry giants Rogers
Communications Inc, Telus Corp and BCE Inc's
Bell - will back the new entrants.
Public Mobile's acquisition by Thomvest and Cartesian is a
big fillip for the Canadian government's efforts.
The deal comes just two days after Canada refused to allow
the transfer of wireless spectrum licenses to Telus from
Mobilicity. The ruling effectively blocks Telus's takeover of
the struggling company.
Krstajic hailed Ottawa's ruling on the Telus bid and its
decision to delay an upcoming spectrum auction, arguing that the
move gives the new entrants time to talk about consolidation.
"It would be lunacy for us to bid against the other new
entrants," he said, adding that Public Mobile's new backers plan
to fund its bids in the auction for spectrum across the country.
Krstajic says Thomvest's and Cartesian's support will allow
Public to continue to expand its subscriber base, which was well
above 250,000 as of the end of 2012.
Public Mobile provides prepaid wireless coverage in urban
parts of Ontario and Quebec. The terms of its takeover by
Thomvest and Cartesian were not disclosed.
Thomvest is a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by
Peter Thomson. He is chairman of Woodbridge, the Thomson family
investment company that owns a majority stake in Thomson Reuters
Corp. Cartesian is based in New York.