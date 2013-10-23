Telus says agrees to buy start-up Public Mobile

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO Oct 23 Telus said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of Canadian telecom startup Public Mobile from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Canadian government, in a separate statement, said it has approved the transfer of Public's spectrum licenses to Telus, paving the way for the deal to proceed.
The transaction is still subject to approval from Canada's Competition Bureau.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.