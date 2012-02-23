UPDATE 1-PSEG profit hit by weak power demand, prices

Feb 23 Power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by reduced demand from commercial and industrial sectors, and said its earnings for the current year would shrink due to continued weakness in prices.

The company expects operating earnings of $2.25 to $2.50 per share for this year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.43 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The contribution to earnings from our regulated business is expected to grow year-over-year; however, it will not be enough to offset the impact of lower power prices on our consolidated results," Chief Executive Ralph Izzo said.

Fourth-quarter operating income fell to $237 million, or 47 cents per share, from $303 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 11 percent since touching a year-low in August last, closed at $30.96 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.