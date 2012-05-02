UPDATE 1-PSEG backs full year profit forecast

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a better performance at its nuclear operations and lower costs, and the power company backed its full-year profit forecast.
The company expects operating earnings of $2.25 to $2.50 per share for this year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost control measures helped PSEG meet the challenge of a milder winter, lower demand and a collapse in gas prices, Chief Executive Ralph Izzo said in a statement.
First-quarter operating income rose slightly to $432 million, or 85 cents per share, from $431 million a year ago.
Production from its nuclear fleet increased 0.5 percent.
Shares of the company closed at $31.47 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.