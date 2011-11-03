UPDATE 1-Public Storage posts lower Q3 FFO

* Q3 FFO/shr $1.29 vs $1.69 year ago

* Rental revenue up 7 pct

Nov 3 Self-storage real estate investment trust Public Storage's quarterly funds from operations (FFO) fell 23 percent, hurt by higher costs.

Third-quarter FFO was $220.2 million, or $1.29 a share, compared with FFO of $287.4 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting FFO of $1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rental revenue rose 7 percent to $416.1 million. However, operating expenses rose 58 percent.

FFO is a key performance measure for REITs as it excludes the profit-reducing effect of depreciation.

Shares of the Glendale, California-based company were down slightly at $125.50 in after-hours trading. They closed at $127.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)