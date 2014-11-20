BRIEF-Publigroupe sells its stake in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says rights offering last step in capital raising plans
* CEO says rights offering is last step in capital raising plans -media call
Nov 20 Publigroupe SA :
* Says sells its participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG
* Says to sell 20 pct participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG to existing majority shareholder Somedia AG in Chur
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose details of purchase price
* Says sale of holding in SOPR is outcome of Publigroupe's strategic reorientation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says rights offering is last step in capital raising plans -media call
* Logitech cfo says sees growth in four of five markets in fy2018
* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call