BRIEF-Publigroupe sells its stake in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG

Nov 20 Publigroupe SA :

* Says sells its participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG

* Says to sell 20 pct participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG to existing majority shareholder Somedia AG in Chur

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose details of purchase price

* Says sale of holding in SOPR is outcome of Publigroupe's strategic reorientation