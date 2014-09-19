版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-PubliGroupe sells participation in "Persönlich" Verlags AG to Matthias Ackeret

Sept 19 PubliGroupe SA :

* Said on Thursday it sold its participation in "Persönlich" Verlags AG to managing director and editor-in-chief Matthias Ackeret

* Said parties had agreed not to disclose details of purchase price

