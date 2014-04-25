版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-Publigroupe opens up 7.8 pct after Swisscom bid for online directories

ZURICH, April 25 PUBLIGROUPE: * Shares in Publigroupe open up 7.8 percent after Swisscom submits offer for

online directories
