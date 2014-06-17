版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 15:20 BJT

BRIEF-PubliGroupe shares rise 4.8 pct after approving takeover bid from Swisscom

June 17 PUBLIGROUPE: * Shares in PubliGroupe rise 4.8 percent after it approves takeover offer from

Swisscom
