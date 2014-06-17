版本:
中国
2014年 6月 17日

PubliGroupe backs increased takeover bid from Swisscom

ZURICH, June 17 Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe said on Monday it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom , urging its shareholders to accept the offer.

Major shareholders have already approved the offer price, telecoms firm Swisscom said in a separate statement.

Swisscom, which is keen to gain control of PubliGroupe's online directory platforms, had previously offered 200 Swiss francs per share.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Richard Pullin)
