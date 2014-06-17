PubliGroupe backs increased takeover bid from Swisscom

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, June 17 Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe said on Monday it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom , urging its shareholders to accept the offer.
Major shareholders have already approved the offer price, telecoms firm Swisscom said in a separate statement.
Swisscom, which is keen to gain control of PubliGroupe's online directory platforms, had previously offered 200 Swiss francs per share.
