Citigroup sells stake in China's Pudong Development Bank

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SHANGHAI, March 19 Citibank Overseas Investment Corp, a unit of Citigoup Inc, on Monday sold its entire stake in Chinese lender Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd .
Citibank sold 506.2 million shares, or 2.7 percent of Pudong Development Bank, to several institutional investors through block trades, the Chinese lender said in a statement.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.