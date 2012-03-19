版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日 星期一

Citigroup sells stake in China's Pudong Development Bank

SHANGHAI, March 19 Citibank Overseas Investment Corp, a unit of Citigoup Inc, on Monday sold its entire stake in Chinese lender Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd .

Citibank sold 506.2 million shares, or 2.7 percent of Pudong Development Bank, to several institutional investors through block trades, the Chinese lender said in a statement.

