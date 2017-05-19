版本:
Chile's Ripley, Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger -regulatory filing

SANTIAGO May 19 Chilean retailer Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday that its planned acquisition by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped.

"Ten months having passed since the announcement of the agreement, a series of geopolitical and economic changes in the countries and markets in which both parties operate have occurred, which brought this termination about," the company said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft)
