Chile's Ripley, Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger -regulatory filing

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
SANTIAGO May 19 Chilean retailer Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday that its planned acquisition by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped.
"Ten months having passed since the announcement of the agreement, a series of geopolitical and economic changes in the countries and markets in which both parties operate have occurred, which brought this termination about," the company said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft)
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.