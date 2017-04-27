Mexico's Liverpool, Chile's Ripley extend merger deadline

SANTIAGO, April 27 Chilean retailer Ripley , which is being acquired by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool, said the companies had agreed to extend the deadline for the takeover bid.

In July, Liverpool announced a deal to buy Ripley by April 30, but Ripley said in a note to Chilean regulators on Thursday that the deadline had been extended to June 15.

The rest of the pact, which valued Ripley at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion), remains the same, the Chilean retailer added.

Ripley's Santiago-listed shares were up 1.01 percent as of 10:53 a.m. local time (1353 GMT), while Liverpool's Mexico-listed stock fell 1.33 percent.

($1=661.90 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)