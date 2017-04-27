Mexico's Liverpool, Chile's Ripley extend merger deadline

SANTIAGO, April 27 Chilean retailer Ripley
, which is being acquired by Mexican high-end department
store chain Liverpool, said the companies had
agreed to extend the deadline for the takeover bid.
In July, Liverpool announced a deal to buy Ripley by April
30, but Ripley said in a note to Chilean regulators on Thursday
that the deadline had been extended to June 15.
The rest of the pact, which valued Ripley at 813 billion
Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion), remains the same, the Chilean
retailer added.
Ripley's Santiago-listed shares were up 1.01 percent as of
10:53 a.m. local time (1353 GMT), while Liverpool's
Mexico-listed stock fell 1.33 percent.
($1=661.90 Chilean pesos)
