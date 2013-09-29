Puerto Rico's bond losses hit local investors

Sept 29 The steep decline in prices of Puerto
Rican bonds on the American municipal bond market is taking a
heavy toll at home, where local institutions and individuals own
an estimated 30 percent of the $70 billion of outstanding bonds.
Heightening worries in recent months about Puerto Rico's
shrinking economy, double-digit jobless rate and per capita
debts far higher than in any U.S. state touched off a wave of
selling and briefly pushed some Puerto Rico yields to over 10
percent.
The yield on Puerto Rico's general obligation 30-year bond
hit a recent peak of 8.58 percent, up from 5.49 percent on June
30. The steep drop in prices, which move inversely to yields,
has hit local banks and closed-end and mutual funds marketed to
bond buyers in Puerto Rico. Some of the Caribbean island's bonds
fell to as low as 60 cents on the dollar.
Attorneys specializing in securities industry cases estimate
losses tied to the sell-off of as much as hundreds of millions
of dollars for the year, though Financial Institutions
Commissioner Rafael Blanco said it was "impossible" to
accurately tally the damage.
The Financial Institutions Commissioner does not track the
substantial investments made by island residents through
state-side brokerages, nor the holdings of insurers or pension
funds.
Local attorney Harold Vicente, who said he is preparing
arbitration action against UBS Puerto Rico on behalf of 15 or
more clients, said an initial review showed losses among his
clients of "tens of millions of dollars." Some retirees, he
said, were "totally wiped out."
UBS Puerto Rico is the island's market leader in closed-end
funds, operating more than a dozen. Its Tax-Free Puerto Rico
Fund Inc. had a net asset value of $5.242 on Sept. 18, down from
$6.73 on Sept. 4 and $9.55 on Jan. 31.
Santander Securities and Popular Securities also run
closed-end funds with Puerto Rico bond holdings that suffered
losses.
Many Puerto Ricans invest in the island's debt through
closed-end mutual funds, which in several cases held more than
70 percent of assets in Puerto Rico bonds and employed
leverage that magnified this month's losses.
Vicente said he would file cases on behalf of the investors
with the arbitration unit of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, where
investors must typically resolve disputes with their brokerages.
Vicente said the cases would allege that the amount of
leverage involved was clearly "an unsuitable investment
strategy" for his clients.
Brokers must recommend investments that are suitable based
on age, risk tolerance and other factors.
UBS spokeswoman Karina Byrne said investors in the UBS funds
were regularly apprised of the financial risks through periodic
statements.
In addition, she said, Puerto Rico government rules require
that two-thirds of the securities in its local tax-free funds be
Puerto Rico securities in order for an investor to earn a local
tax exemption.
"General weakness in municipal markets across the U.S. and
Puerto Rico, and apprehension about the direction of interest
rates, have led to steep declines in Puerto Rico municipal bond
and closed-end fund prices and a lack of liquidity for these
securities," Byrne said.
Byrne said the recent volatility of the municipal bond
market caused both "losses and unrealized losses" among
closed-end mutual fund investors, but would not provide
estimates because the firm was still gathering information.
Attorney Jeffrey Erez, who estimated losses at "hundreds of
millions of dollars," said many fund investors also used
leverage to buy shares of the fund and were especially hard hit.
Shares in the funds have become illiquid, said Erez, whose
firm Miami-based firm Sonn-Erez has teamed up with island firm
Aldarondo & López Bras to advise investors on potential legal
remedies.
Banks in Puerto Rico reported $533 million in Puerto Rico
government bond holdings as of Aug. 31, according to the Office
of the Financial Institutions Commissioner. Puerto Rico assets,
including sizeable holdings of Puerto Rico bonds, held by mutual
funds were $9.2 billion on Aug. 31, down from $11.4 billion a
year earlier, according to the commissioner's office.