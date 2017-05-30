UPDATE 2-U.S. judge freezes a Puerto Rico debt payment subject to competing claims

(Recasts with judge's ruling in COFINA dispute)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK May 30 A federal judge on Tuesday
ordered the trustee for Puerto Rico’s COFINA bonds not to make a
$16 million payment due on June 1, allowing creditors to
litigate competing claims to the money that could be central to
how the bankrupt U.S. territory restructures debt.
Judge Laura Taylor Swain made the ruling during a hearing in
her Manhattan courtroom, putting a freeze on the payments while
stakeholders hash out central disputes over who is to be paid
first and from which revenue sources.
Puerto Rico, with $70 billion in bond debt and another $49
billion in pension liabilities, is embarking on the biggest
financial restructuring in U.S. municipal history. Sorting out
obligations of the COFINA sales tax authority, which owes some
$17 billion, is arguably the biggest task in the restructuring.
Swain's ruling granted a request by the COFINA trustee, Bank
of New York Mellon, for "interpleader," a move
authorizing the bank to hold onto the interest payment due on
Thursday without fear of liability, while claims over the money
are resolved.
Judge Swain did not rule on the underlying claims, a process
that could take months, but said "their existence makes it clear
that interpleader is warranted."
Senior creditors of COFINA argue the authority has already
defaulted, through the Puerto Rican government's indications
that it plans to cut debt repayments. They say junior COFINA
creditors should therefore stop being paid, to ensure payment
for seniors.
Meanwhile, holders of Puerto Rico's $18 billion in general
obligation (GO) debt argue that COFINA's assets belong to them,
under a constitutional guarantee giving them first claim on all
the island's resources.
By freezing Thursday's payment, Judge Swain is giving sides
the green light to litigate at least parts of these issues,
though the primary dispute is the one between senior and junior
COFINA creditors. Judge Swain stressed she was not ruling
immediately on whether GO holders would be allowed to intervene.
Separately on Tuesday, Puerto Rico's government said it
would make a $13.9 million payment on June 1 to bondholders of
the Employees Retirement System, the island's largest pension,
settling a lawsuit filed last week.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)