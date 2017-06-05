Puerto Rico highway creditors take 'clawback' fight to court

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's
financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's
highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay
all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the
authority's creditors.
Attorney Martin Bienenstock made the comments at a court
hearing related to Puerto Rico's bankruptcy, at which a creditor
of the Highway and Transportation Authority, or HTA, sought to
block the island's use of "clawbacks" - diverting toll revenue
out of HTA's coffers.
HTA bondholders have a lien on that revenue, and want to
keep getting paid.
But "once they take the money, we have no money to operate
the highway authority," Bienenstock said in a Manhattan
courtroom on Monday.
Judge Laura Taylor Swain scheduled a trial on the dispute
for Aug. 8, in the Puerto Rican capital San Juan.
Eric Brunstad, an attorney for HTA creditor Peaje
Investments, said HTA would be able to function while paying
debt. "The parade of horribles is not so," Brunstad said.
The diversions, or "clawbacks," were imposed by the U.S.
territory's government last year to keep Puerto Rico afloat as
it battled $70 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and
near-insolvent healthcare and pension systems. They applied to
several public agencies, including HTA.
Now in bankruptcy, Puerto Rico - and the federal board
appointed by U.S. Congress to manage its finances - will have to
defend the clawbacks against creditors who have called them
illegal.
The validity of the clawbacks will help determine the
recoveries of bondholders of the affected agencies, and the
liability of companies that insure those bonds, like Assured
Guaranty.
Generally, agency debt is expected to fetch smaller
recoveries than general obligation bond.
Bienenstock implied big cuts for HTA creditors, saying
Peaje's claim on the agency's revenues is limited to what it had
after the bankruptcy filing, not before.
"That's a very small number, unfortunately," he said.
"Whatever right Peaje had (before bankruptcy) ... that right is
a lot less valuable" now.
Monday's hearing was the first time since Puerto Rico's
bankruptcy that the clawback issue was put before a judge, after
Peaje sued the government last week.
Brunstad said current toll revenue reserves will run out in
July, leaving creditors at risk of "irreparable harm" if
clawbacks continue.
Judge Swain at times seemed skeptical, questioning whether
the harm was irreparable if HTA creditors could conceivably be
repaid later.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)