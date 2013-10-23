Massachusetts may seek federal help on Puerto Rico debt probe

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 23 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator said on Wednesday he may ask the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to change a rule allowing money managers to
put high concentrations of troubled Puerto Rico debt in
state-specific municipal bond funds.
A major issuer on the United States municipal bond market,
Puerto Rico has $70 billion in outstanding debt that has been
very popular with investors and fund managers because it is
exempt from federal, state and local taxes.
But with concerns mounting about the island territory's
economic health, investors are starting to fret about its
ability to pay its debts. The S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico
Index is down 17 percent in 2013.
"As I look deeper into whether investors were misled on the
risks of these bond funds, there might be an opportunity to
raise it with federal regulators," Massachusetts Secretary of
the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
His office opened an investigation two weeks ago into
whether investors in Massachusetts were adequately informed
about the potential risks associated with Puerto Rico debt in
municipal bond mutual funds.
He initially targeted Fidelity Investments, OppenheimerFunds
- a unit of MassMutual Life Insurance Co - and UBS Financial
Services with letters of inquiry.
"We haven't sent out any more requests for information yet,
but we could," Galvin said. "By now everyone acknowledges that
there is an issue with Puerto Rico."
Puerto Rico debt represents nearly 2 percent of the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
About 180 funds representing more than $100 billion in net
assets have weightings of 5 percent or more in Puerto Rico
bonds, Morningstar analyst Eric Jacobson said in a recent
research report.
Investors pulled more than $6.5 billion from municipal bond
funds in September, with at least $500 million coming out of the
20 funds with the greatest exposure to Puerto Rico.
But analysts say investors are not often aware of Puerto
Rico's weighting in a state-specific municipal bond funds such
as the John Hancock Massachusetts Tax-Free Income Fund. That
fund and many other state-named funds have had more than 10
percent of their assets in Puerto Rican debt.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's fund naming rules
allow single-state municipal bond funds to own not only their
state-issued debt, but also any tax-exempt bonds. Because Puerto
Rican debt is tax exempt in every state, it has become a popular
option for fund managers seeking to diversify and generate
income from yields that are typically higher than debt of the
states for which the funds are named.
Municipal Market Advisors, a top municipal bond research
firm, said pressure brought by Galvin and other regulators may
lead states to tighten investment rules for their single state
funds.
While Galvin's investigation is still in its early stages,
he said he could move quickly to appeal for big changes.
Galvin noted that there are plenty of loopholes that fund
managers could exploit in stocking their municipal bond funds
with riskier securities, like Puerto Rico's. But states are
often prevented from acting independently on setting rules on
exactly what goes into the funds because they are regulated by
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Galvin has a reputation in Massachusetts and on Wall Street
as a tough regulator who has taken on mutual funds over market
timing and won big settlements against Wall Street banks over
improperly disclosed research. He has often led federal
regulators in past probes.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Dan Grebler)