Puerto Rico's PREPA plans bond issue key to January restructuring

SAN JUAN, March 15 Puerto Rico's power utility,
PREPA, is moving forward with a planned $111 million bond issue
that is central to a January restructuring agreement with
creditors, according to an Electronic Municipal Market Access
filing.
In a March 11 filing, U.S. Bank, trustee for PREPA's bonds
and a unit of U.S. Bancorp, announced plans to
start executing the privately placed bonds, which creditors
including Franklin Advisers and Oppenheimer Funds agreed to
under a broader $8.3 billion restructuring plan struck on Jan.
27.
Righting PREPA's ship is viewed as a key step in fixing
Puerto Rico, which faces $70 billion of debt, a 45 percent
poverty rate and a shrinking tax base as residents increasingly
jump ship for the mainland United States.
PREPA and creditors had reached initial restructuring deals
in December, but they nearly fell apart in January over the
terms of the new bonds, which then stood at $115 million. PREPA
accused bondholders of trying to tighten the conditions on the
bonds.
Under a Jan. 27 compromise, the bonds were reduced to $111
million, with PREPA in line to receive the first half upon
approval of the deal by Puerto Rico's Congress, which occurred
last month.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)