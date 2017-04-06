UPDATE 3-Puerto Rico's PREPA, bondholders agree to new debt deal

(Recasts with terms of new deal; adds trading prices)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 6 Puerto Rican power utility
PREPA and its creditors have reached a new deal to restructure
$8.9 billion in debt through new bonds with longer maturities,
the U.S. territory's government announced on Thursday.
The agreement, which must be approved by Puerto Rico's
federally appointed oversight board, could save $2.2 billion in
debt servicing costs over five years, Governor Ricardo
Rossello's administration said in a statement. That is $1.5
billion more than a prior pending deal between the parties would
have saved, the government said.
The sides agreed to extend until April 13 the deadline to
implement the deal.
PREPA is seen as a bellwether for Rossello's approach to
restructuring Puerto Rico's $70 billion in total debt and
leading the island out of a crisis marked by a 45 percent
poverty rate and rampant emigration.
Investors were worried earlier this year when the governor
said he would reopen negotiations of a previous PREPA deal,
pending since before he took office, under which bondholders
would take 15 percent repayment cuts in exchange for new,
higher-rated bonds, maturing in 2043 and backed by a charge on
customers' bills.
Bond insurers, including MBIA Inc and Assured
Guaranty, would have funded a surety to protect against
defaults.
The new deal maintains the 15 percent haircut but extends
maturities to 2047, and removes the investment grade rating as a
condition of closing the deal. The insurers agreed to $300
million in additional deferral of principal in the first six
years.
The new deal could reduce customers' electric bills by about
$90 annually over the next five years, the government said in
its statement.
Trading in Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation
debt on Thursday fell from its highs on the day to 64.26 cents
on the dollar..
Stock prices for PREPA's bond insurers gained ground on news
of a new deal, with MBIA rising 5.3488 percent to $9.06, but off
the day's high of $9.45 per share. Assured Guaranty climbed
3.3125 percent to $38.05.
Rossello, who took office in January, had criticized the
pending restructuring at PREPA, saying he wanted to get more
concessions from creditors and lower electricity rates.
Stakeholders fretted that he was putting politics ahead of
compromise.
At a news conference in San Juan on Thursday, Rossello
touted his administration's ability to reach a quick deal.
"We have reached a deal in less than 100 days, compared to
the (previously pending) deal ... that cost tens of millions of
dollars and led nowhere," Rossello told reporters.
A group of PREPA bondholders said in a statement on Thursday
that the new deal could help PREPA regain access to capital
markets.
"We are hopeful that once completed the PREPA deal will help
the commonwealth in its recovery," the bondholder group said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Additional reporting by a contributor
in San Juan; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)