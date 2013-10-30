U.S. SEC judge throws out complaint against UBS Puerto Rico execs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Oct 30 A Securities and
Exchange Commission judge dismissed a complaint against two top
executives of UBS Puerto Rico as it prepares to fight off a
flood of legal complaints prompted by local investor losses
adding up to $4.5 billion so far this year.
Chief Administrative Law Judge Brenda P. Murray ruled on
Tuesday that the SEC failed to prove its complaint against the
executives, Miguel A. Ferrer, formerly chairman and chief
executive of UBS Puerto Rico, a unit of Swiss bank UBS AG, and
Carlos J. Ortiz, managing director of Capital Markets
at UBS Puerto Rico, which is the U.S. territory's largest
securities dealer .
The two were accused of misleading investors to conceal a
liquidity crisis and mask UBS' control of the
secondary market for 23 proprietary closed-end funds.
"I do not find that the preponderance of the evidence
supports the division's allegation that UBS PR, Ferrer, and
Ortiz engaged in a fraudulent course of conduct or a scheme to
mislead customers ... when they represented the funds as
profitable, safe, and stable investments and that supply and
demand were responsible for Fund prices," Murray wrote.
"The record shows that the closed-end fund market in Puerto
Rico was unique, but that it was based on the peculiarities of
that sui generis market. The fund situation was odd compared to
other securities in other markets, but the preponderance of the
evidence is that in 2008-2009, there was a solid factual basis
which showed the pricing of fund shares to be proper and
legitimate."
The SEC had alleged the UBS officials committed fraud by
promoting the funds as good investments to clients, while the
firm was selling its own shares because of concerns that its
exposure posed too large a financial risk, undercutting clients'
sell orders in the process.
Murray found that "given the disclosures contained in the
prospectus, brochures, and other literature, and its own trading
practices, it was lawful for UBS PR to post firm bids that were
below an open marketable customer order."
Therefore, the judge said, UBS PR, Ferrer, and Ortiz did not
engage in fraud, mislead customers and financial advisers or
violate their fiduciary duties.
"Because I found no primary violations, all the aiding and
abetting and causing charges do not stand," she wrote.
"MERITLESS"
"As the firm has maintained since first disclosing this
investigation in 2010, the allegations against Mr. Ferrer and
Mr. Ortiz were meritless, and the judge's decision today
confirms our position," the company said in a statement.
The complaint, covering 2008-2009, was "a period of
significant turmoil in the global financial markets," UBS said
in the statement.
UBS Puerto Rico is in the midst of another closed-end fund
headache, facing a flood of lawsuits and regulatory inquiries
after a sharp downturn in the value of Puerto Rico government
bonds. It resulted in big losses for investors in closed-end
funds, whose holdings consisted largely of Puerto Rico
government bonds.
In May 2012, UBS Puerto Rico agreed to pay $26.6 million to
settle SEC charges related to misrepresenting and omitting
material facts about its Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds, but
Ferrer and Ortiz contested the charges.
Investors lost $2.25 billion in September 2013 alone through
funds invested in Puerto Rico government bonds and other
island-based securities, as their overall value fell to $7.31
billion from $9.56 billion, according to the Puerto Rico
Financial Institutions Commissioner's Office.
The losses on Puerto Rico bond and securities investments
add up to $3.7 billion so far this year, according to the
commissioner's office. The figure balloons to $4.52 billion when
non-local fund investments are added in.
Local losses may not have stopped. There is little or no
liquidity in the closed-end fund market, Financial Institutions
Commissioner Rafael Blanco said. The lack of liquidity is
exacerbated by rules requiring the tax-exempt funds only be sold
to Puerto Rico residents.
In all there are 48 funds, known as investment companies, in
Puerto Rico, with combined assets of $15 billion, according to
local press reports.