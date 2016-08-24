Puerto Rico cannot enforce a Wal-Mart tax -U.S. appeals court

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday that Puerto Rico could not force Wal-Mart Stores Inc's affiliate there to pay a special corporate tax that the retailer said was discriminatory and violated the U.S. Constitution.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a lower court order blocking the U.S. territory from imposing its alternative minimum tax against Wal-Mart Puerto Rico Inc.
The appeals court called the tax "facially discriminatory," saying it taxed only cross-border transactions between a Puerto Rico corporate taxpayer and a related entity located elsewhere.
It said that did not meet the extra level of scrutiny needed to survive under the "dormant" Commerce Clause.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.