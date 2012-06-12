版本:
New Issue-Puget Energy Inc sells $450 mln notes

June 12 Puget Energy Inc on Tuesday
sold $450 million of senior secured holdco notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PUGET ENERGY INC 	
	
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.993   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/15/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 395.9 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

