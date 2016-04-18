UPDATE 4-AP, Reuters, New York Times among 2016 Pulitzer Prize winners

* Public service award to AP for report on seafood industry
By Daniel Trotta and Frank McGurty
NEW YORK, April 18 The Associated Press won the
Pulitzer Prize for public service for reporting on abuse in the
seafood industry that helped free 2,000 slave laborers, and
Reuters and The New York Times shared the breaking news
photography award for images of the European refugee crisis.
The Pulitzer Board, in conferring the most prestigious
honors in U.S. journalism and the arts on Monday, also honored
the Los Angeles Times for breaking news reporting for its
coverage of the massacre by Islamist militants in San
Bernardino, California.
This year's announcement at New York's Columbia University
marked the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzers, which began in
1917 after a bequest from newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.
The AP's prize-winning "Seafood from Slaves" report was an
investigation into the mistreatment of workers in Southeast Asia
used to supply seafood to American supermarkets and restaurants.
The coverage resulted in the freeing of 2,000 slave laborers and
sweeping reforms, the board said.
The reporters "found captive slaves, countering industry
claims that the problems had been solved," AP Executive Editor
Kathleen Carroll wrote in her nomination letter to the Pulitzer
judges.
"U.S. customs records show the (slave-peeled) shrimp made
its way into the supply chains of major U.S. food stores and
retailers such as Wal-Mart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Dollar General
and Petco, along with restaurants such as Red Lobster and Olive
Garden," the AP reported in the series of 10 articles.
The New York Times, with a record 117 Pulitzer prizes and
citations before this year's announcement, added two more in
2016, taking the prize for international reporting in addition
to its photography award.
The Boston Globe, the Tampa Bay Times and The New Yorker
magazine also won two awards each. In total, the board handed
out prizes in 21 categories, selected from about 3,000 entries.
In the awards for letters, drama and music, the musical
"Hamilton" by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for best drama. The
Pulitzer board called the Broadway hit "a landmark American
musical about the gifted and self-destructive founding father
whose story becomes both contemporary and irresistible."
Viet Thanh Nguyen won the fiction award for "The
Sympathizer," an immigrant story about a "man of two minds" and
two countries, Vietnam and the United States.
The board awarded the history prize to the T.J. Stiles book,
"Custer's Trials: A Life on the Frontier of a New America."
MIGRANTS AT SEA
The Reuters photo coverage of Middle Eastern migrants
arriving in Europe was led from Greece by Yannis Behrakis, chief
photographer for Greece and Cyprus and the Guardian newspaper's
2015 Agency Photographer of the Year.
The team captured a series of images of migrants crowded on
flimsy sea craft and their first moments upon reaching Europe.
"We showed the world what was going on, and the world cared.
It showed that humanity is still alive," Behrakis said. "We made
for these unfortunate people's voice to be heard. Now with a
Pulitzer, we feel that our work has been professionally
recognized."
Some images showed families rushing ashore, flailing away in
the water or collapsing on the beach. Others juxtaposed the
rafters at sea with a cruise ship or a leaping dolphin or the
setting sun.
The Reuters photo staff was named as co-winner for breaking
news photography along with Mauricio Lima, Sergey Ponomarev,
Tyler Hicks and Daniel Etter of The New York Times, also for
their images of the migrant crisis.
It was the third Pulitzer for Reuters, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, having won for international reporting in 2014 and for
breaking news photography in 2008.
The Tampa Bay Times and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune shared
the 2016 prize for investigative reporting. The two Florida
newspapers won for collaborative reporting on violence and
neglect in the state's mental hospitals.
The Tampa Bay Times took a second Pulitzer, with three of
its reporters being honored for showing the consequences of a
school board turning some county schools in to "failure
factories."
The prize for national reporting went to the staff of the
Washington Post for developing a database on fatal police
shootings and those likely to fall victim.
Alissa J. Rubin of The New York Times won in the
international reporting category for her stories on the inhumane
treatment of Afghan women.
The Boston Globe's prizes were in the feature photography
and commentary categories, while The New Yorker took prizes for
criticism and feature writing.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Frank McGurty and Daniel Wallis;
Editing by Howard Goller)