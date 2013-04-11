版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 04:40 BJT

LinkedIn to buy news reader platform Pulse for $90 mln

April 11 Professional social network LinkedIn Corp said it will buy Pulse, a news reader and mobile content distribution platform, for $90 million in cash and stock.

More than 30 million users have activated Pulse news reader apps on Apple Inc's iOS and Google Inc's Android operating systems.

LinkedIn will pay about 90 percent of the deal value in stock.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐