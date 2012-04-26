UPDATE 2-Pulte posts narrower loss as orders jump

April 26 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, posted a narrower quarterly loss and the biggest jump in new orders in seven quarters, in the latest sign of a U.S. housing market recovery.

The company's shares rose more than 5 percent after Pulte said it sold more homes over the previous year and its orders rose 15 percent for the quarter ended March 31.

Demand for new homes is rising, Pulte Chief Executive Richard Dugas Jr. told analysts on a conference call on Thursday. "Buyers have a sense of urgency and an increasing fear of loss that a home not purchased today may not be there tomorrow."

A realtors' trade group said on Thursday that existing home sales reached their highest level in nearly two years.

Other major homebuilders have also reported stronger orders. But some analysts noted mammoth obstacles, including a large number of foreclosed homes that have yet to be sold and a job market that is still weak. Investors have sold short about a third of Pulte's shares, in a bet they will drop.

Since October, homebuilders' shares have been on a tear. The Standard & Poor's Homebuilders exchange-traded fund has gained 70 percent, and Pulte's shares have almost tripled in value, versus the S&P500's 29 percent gain in the same period.

Rents are rising in many areas, making purchasing a house comparatively more attractive, which should help homebuilders, analysts said. And the job market is showing early signs of recovering, even if unemployment is still high.

"Homes are insanely affordable, and we have data that has never been this good," said Stan Humphries, chief economist of Zillow.com. "As soon as the jobs get stronger, people are going to start buying homes in droves."

Pulte, which sells homes under brands including Centex, Pulte Homes and Del Webb, said its net loss shrank to $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter from $39.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Earlier this week, D.R. Horton Inc, the largest publicly traded homebuilder and Pulte's top rival, reported stronger-than-expected-earnings and a third straight quarterly jump in new home orders.

And in late March, Lennar Corp, the third-largest U.S. homebuilder, also reported a sharp rise in new orders.

Shares of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Pulte have almost tripled since October 2011, when they touched their lowest level in more than 14 years.

They were up 51 cents to $9.20 on the New York Stock Exchange shortly after midday.