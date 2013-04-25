BRIEF-PulteGroup shares down 2.2 percent in premarket trade following results

METALS-Copper eases on profit taking ahead of fresh Chinese data

(Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 30 Copper and other base metals drifted lower on Thursday as speculators took profits ahead of fresh economic data from top metals consumer China. "I think it's a bit of drift going on and some speculative money coming out of the market," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. Investors were waiting for Chinese manufacturing and PMI data due on Friday and Saturday. Prices w