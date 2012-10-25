Pulte posts 3rd-qtr profit as new home orders rise

Oct 25 PulteGroup Inc, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a quarterly profit and a sharp rise in new orders as the company benefited from a rebound in housing demand.

Pulte reported third-quarter net income of $116.6 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $129.3 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.23 billion.

New home orders, a key metric that determines housing demand, rose 27 percent to 4,544 homes.