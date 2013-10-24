PulteGroup orders fall 17 pct as higher interest rates hurt demand

Oct 24 PulteGroup Inc, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder, said orders fell 17 percent in the third quarter as higher interest rates delayed home sales.

Net profit rose to $2.28 billion, or $5.87 per share, from $116.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest reported results include reversal of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $2.1 billion, or $5.42 per share.

The company said orders fell to 3,781 homes in the quarter ended Sept. 30.