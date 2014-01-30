PulteGroup home sale revenue rises 9 pct as selling prices climb

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 PulteGroup Inc, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 9 percent rise in revenue from home sales as low supply allowed the company to sell houses at higher prices.
The company's net income jumped to $220.1 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $58.7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Home sale revenue rose to $1.61 billion in the quarter from $1.48 billion, a year earlier.
PulteGroup's average selling price rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.