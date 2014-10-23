CORRECTED-PulteGroup revenue rises on higher home prices

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
(Corrects to "billion" from "million" in last paragraph)
Oct 23 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue from home sales as the company sold homes at higher prices.
Average selling price rose 8 percent to $334,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, rose to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion.
Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned