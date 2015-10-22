Homebuilder PulteGroup's quarterly profit falls 23 pct

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer homes.
The company said on Thursday its average selling price rose 0.6 percent to $336,000.
Net income fell to $107.8 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $140.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
PulteGroup said it took $9 million in charges linked to litigation-related reserve adjustments.
Total revenue fell 5.5 percent to $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.