U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup's profit surges 51.5 pct

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 51.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $83.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 26.4 percent to $1.43 billion.
PulteGroup said the average selling price rose 9.3 percent to $353,000, while new orders rose 10 percent to 5,652 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering