PulteGroup profit jumps fourfold, orders rise

Jan 31 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a fourfold increase in fourth-quarter profit as it sold more homes at higher prices and said orders jumped 27 percent.

Net income rose to $58.7 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $13.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.57 billion.

Net orders were up at 3,926 homes.