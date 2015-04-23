PulteGroup profit falls 27 pct as it sells fewer homes

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
April 23 PulteGroup Inc reported a surprise 27 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer homes due to construction delays, sending its shares down 8 percent in premarket trading.
PulteGroup's sales fell 2 percent to 3,365 homes in the first quarter ended March 31, while average selling price rose at the slowest rate in more than three years.
Average price rose 2 percent to $323,000 per home.
Gross margins fell to 22.7 percent from 23.8 percent.
Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, was flat at $1.09 billion.
Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.13 billion.
Net income fell to $55 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter, from $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier when net income included a benefit of 2 cents per share related to the reversal of mortgage repurchase reserves.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents on revenue $1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $21.69 on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock had risen about 7 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index gained about 1 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.