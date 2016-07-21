PulteGroup's profit rises 14 percent

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $117.8 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose about 41 percent to $1.80 billion.
New orders rose 11.3 percent to 5,697 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: