UPDATE 2-Pulte sees margin hit from rising land, labor costs

* Cuts Q4 gross margin forecast
* Revenue slightly misses estimate
* Shares fall as much as 6 pct
(Adds details from conference call, shares)
By Arunima Banerjee
Oct 20 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S.
homebuilder, cut its gross margin forecast for the current
quarter due to rising land and labor costs, sending its shares
down as much as 6 percent on Thursday.
Pulte's weak margin forecast comes after bigger rival Lennar
Corp cut its fourth-quarter gross margin estimate last
month.
U.S. homebuilders are struggling to keep up with rising
demand as land and labor costs increase, squeezing their
margins.
Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said its
margins may also take a hit from its focus on first-time home
buyers. The company bought some assets of John Wieland Homes and
Neighborhoods in December to cater to such buyers.
"We are seeing strength from the first-time buyers," Chief
Executive Ryan Marshall said on a conference call.
Pulte said it expected gross margins of 20.5-21 percent for
the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 and through 2017. The company
had previously estimated 21.2-21.7 percent for the December
quarter.
However, the company sold more homes at higher prices in the
latest quarter as the housing market continues to recover.
New U.S. single-family home sales posted their biggest
decline in nearly a year in August after soaring to nine-year
highs the month before, with analysts saying the trend in sales
remains positive.
Pulte's average price rose to $374,000 in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $336,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes
sold increased to 5,037 from 4,356.
Orders, a key metric of future revenue for homebuilders,
rose 16.7 percent to 4,775 homes.
Pulte, which also sells townhouses, condominiums and
duplexes, named Marshall CEO in September after Richard Dugas
stepped down bowing to pressure from founder William Pulte.
William Pulte said in a letter to shareholders in July that
the company had a lot of ground to cover, mainly on cost
controls and home sales.
Net income rose to $128.5 million, or 37 cents per share,
for the third quarter from $107.8 million, or 30 cents per
share, a year earlier.
This included a charge of 6 cents per share related to
restructuring and shareholder activities.
Revenue rose 28.9 percent to $1.94 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents per share and
revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pulte shares were down 3.6 percent at $19.16 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares
had risen 11.6 percent this year.
D.R. Horton Inc's, Lennar, KB Home and Toll
Brothers Inc were also down between 1-3 percent.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)