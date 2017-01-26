Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 19.8 pct

Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.

Net income rose to $273.2 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $228 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20.9 percent to $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)