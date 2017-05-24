Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Puma Biotechnology's experimental breast cancer drug reduces the risk of the disease returning and should be approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday, paving the way for its approval in patients who have already had their tumors surgically removed.
The panel voted 12 to 4 in favor of the drug, neratinib, saying its benefits outweighed the risks, though they noted that the magnitude of the benefit was modest. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.