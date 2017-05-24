UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA panel backs Puma Biotech's breast cancer drug

(Adds quote, background, stock price action)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON May 24 Puma Biotechnology Inc's
experimental breast cancer drug reduces the risk of
disease recurrence and should be approved, an advisory committee
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
The panel voted 12 to 4 in favor of the drug, neratinib,
saying its benefits outweighed the risks, though panelists noted
that the magnitude of the benefit was modest. The FDA is not
obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels,
but typically does so.
The difference in the rate of disease-free survival between
patients taking neratinib and those taking a placebo after two
years was 2.3 percent, meaning that out of 100 women, cancer
returned in 5.8 women in the neratinib group compared with 8.1
in the placebo group.
"The benefit in absolute terms is relatively modest," said
Dr. Grzegorz Nowakowski, associate professor of medicine and
oncology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, adding: "toxicity
appears to be manageable."
The most significant side effect of the drug was diarrhea,
which affected 95 percent of patients. In 40 percent of cases,
the diarrhea was severe. In total, 28 percent of patients
discontinued neratinib due to a side effect.
The drug is designed to treat early stage breast cancer in
patients with the HER2 genetic mutation whose tumor has been
surgically removed and who have been treated with Roche Holding
AG's Herceptin, a drug which itself reduces the risk of
the disease returning.
Panelists who voted against approval were not convinced the
drug would be effective in the overall population for which it
would be approved, though some thought it could potentially be
beneficial in a subset of patients.
"I felt that the indication as proposed did not suggest a
benefit profile for the majority of patients," said Dr. Harold
Burstein, a physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and
associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in
women. HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for 20-25 percent of
breast cancer cases. The current standard of care in patients
with early breast cancer is chemotherapy and one year of
Herceptin following surgery. About 20 percent of patients with
HER2-positive early breast cancer will see their cancer recur
within five years following standard treatment.
Puma's shares rose 39 percent on Monday after the FDA posted
its initial review. They were halted on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by G Crosse
and Andrea Ricci)