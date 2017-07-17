FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Puma Biotech's breast cancer treatment
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 晚上9点55分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Puma Biotech's breast cancer treatment

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Puma Biotechnology Inc's experimental breast cancer drug that lowers the risk of the disease returning after initial treatment.

Puma Biotech's drug — the first treatment of its kind — is designed to treat early-stage breast cancer in patients with the HER2 genetic mutation whose tumor has been surgically removed and who have been treated with Roche's Herceptin.

After two years, 94.2 percent of patients treated with Puma Biotech's drug, neratinib, had not experienced cancer recurrence or death, compared with 91.9 percent of patients receiving a placebo, the FDA said in a statement. bit.ly/2tjK8QC.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women. HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for 20 to 25 percent of all cases.

The current standard of care in patients with early-stage breast cancer is chemotherapy and one year of Herceptin treatment following surgery.

About 20 percent of patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer see their cancer recur within five years following standard treatment. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

