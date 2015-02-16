Puma expects more pain from volatile currencies

BERLIN Feb 16 German sportswear firm Puma reported quarterly sales rose faster than expected but profitability disappointed and predicted currency fluctuations will continue to hurt in 2015.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 7.5 percent to 750.8 million euros ($856.89 million), beating average analyst forecast for 739 million, although it reported a net loss of of 4.6 million, compared with forecasts for a net profit of 7 million.

Puma, which has been helped by strong demand for new Arsenal shirts, predicted a mid-single-digit rise in currency-adjusted sales for 2015 and a slight increase in profits, with a significant negative impact from currencies.

Puma has been spending heavily on marketing and sponsorship deals like one with top English side Arsenal in a bid to restore its reputation as a sports performance brand after a shift into fashion hurt its core business. ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Thomas Atkins)