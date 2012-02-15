CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Puma says Latin American demand boosts Q4 earnings

* Q4 sales up 15.6 pct at 720.5 mln euros, beats consensus
* Q4 net profit more than doubles, beating consensus
* Says on track to reach 2015 sales target of 4 bln euros
* Proposes 2011 div of 2.00 eur/shr vs poll avg 2.28 eur
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Demand in Latin America
boosted fourth-quarter sales at German sporting goods maker Puma
, putting it on track to reach its 2015 top-line target
of 4 billion euros ($5.25 billion), the company said on
Wednesday.
Sales were up 15.6 percent on a euro basis at 720.5 million
euros in the three months through December, beating an average
estimate of 675 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Puma, which competes with Nike and Adidas
, said it believes it can increase sales by a high
single-digit percentage this year and next year and improve net
profit by a mid-single-digit percentage.
Sales in the Americas region, its biggest in terms of
revenue, jumped by 25.4 percent as customers in Latin America
snapped up Motorsport goods and lifestyle products helped
improve quarterly sales in the United States.
Puma admitted in October that it needed to work harder in
the U.S., where sales fell in the third quarter, contrasting
with Adidas.
Quarterly net profit more than doubled to 33.1 million euros
from 14.0 million, beating consensus of 27.4 million.
The company also announced an annual dividend of 2.00 euros
per share, up from 1.80 euro a year earlier. Analysts had on
average expected a payout of 2.28 euros.
Puma is controlled by French luxury goods group
PPR.